Bathing ‘not advised’ in Blackpool North sea after water quality deemed ‘poor’ by Environment Agency

Which other sites in the UK received a “poor” rating?

The other 11 sites which received a “poor” rating included Scarborough South Bay, North Yorkshire and Bognor Regis (Aldwick) in West Sussex.

What did Blackpool Council say?

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “Since the new bathing water directive was introduced in 2015 we have always had positive results and have been proud to fly Blue Flags and Seaside Awards over our beaches.

“It is disappointing that next year Blackpool North will not have this honour, especially after all the efforts from ourselves, partners, local residents and businesses.

“The bathing waters either side of Blackpool North have been classed as sufficient and excellent which shows that there isn’t an issue with the quality of bathing water along our coastline.

Blackpool North failed to meet the grade in testing for bacterial water pollution by the Environment Agency (Credit: Stephen Gidley)

“The Environment Agency has provided DNA evidence that means we are confident that this is a localised issue caused by seabirds.

“The samples are taken close to North Pier where we know that seabirds congregate both underneath the pier and as a result of people leaving food on the Spanish steps.

“We will be speaking to the RSPB and pier owners as a matter of urgency to see what steps can be taken ahead of the next samples being taken in May.”

How many of England’s designated bathing sites met minimum standards?

The large beach is located opposite the Blackpool Tower between North and Central Pier

Just over 97 per cent of England’s designated bathing sites met minimum standards in 2022 – down slightly on the previous year, figures showed.

Just over 72 per cent of beaches and inland water sites met the “excellent” standard – the highest since stringent new requirements were introduced in 2015, and up from 70.7% last year.

In total, just under 93 per cent were either excellent or good, and 4 per cent were classed as “sufficient”.

In total, 97.1 per cent of the more than 400 monitored beaches and inland bathing sites achieved at least minimum water quality levels, compared with 99% meeting the required standards in 2021.

Why is the topic of bathing water important?

The quality of bathing water has become a hot topic, amid concerns about the frequency with which water companies dump untreated or not properly treated sewage into rivers and coastal waters and reports that the Environment Agency is reducing testing at designated swimming spots.

How does the Environment Agency test the water?

The Environment Agency (EA) said up to 20 samples are taken from each site during the bathing season, tested for bacteria – specifically E coli and intestinal enterococci – that can be harmful to health.

Since 2015, the EA has required water companies to install monitors at bathing water sites, which capture data on the frequency and duration of storm overflow discharges – when sewage is released untreated into the environment to stop drains overflowing in heavy rainfall.

The agency said the data was published online so the public could see it, and more than 12,000 of England’s 15,000 storm overflows have monitors installed, with the remaining 3,000 fitted by the end of next year.

What did the Environment Agency say regarding the results?

Environment Agency chair Alan Lovell said: “Public confidence in our bathing waters is key to the tourism industry as well as people’s health and wellbeing.

“Overall, bathing water quality has improved massively over the last decade due to targeted and robust regulation from the Environment Agency and the work carried out by others.

“In most places it is now better than it has been for many years, but there is much more to be done to ensure cleaner and healthier waters for people to enjoy.

“We know that improvements can take time and investment from the water industry, farmers and local communities, but where the investment is made, standards can improve.”

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: “I welcome the good news that more bathing waters than ever have met the highest standard of excellent at just over 72 per cent of all our bathing waters – an increase from last year – but there is more to be done to improve our bathing waters and we must not rest on our laurels.

“That is why we are going further and faster than any other government to protect and enhance these precious sites.

