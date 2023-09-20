Blackpool panto legend Steve Royle will switch-on the Layton Christmas Lights in 2023 as he prepares to star in Aladdin at the Grand Theatre
The annual celebration will once again take place on Westcliffe Drive – with resort entertainer, Steve Royle flicking the big switch.
There will also be music, a treasure hunt for the kids and other treats to get the Layton community in the festive spirit.
Mr Royle will also star in Aladdin, which is on at Blackpool Grand from Fri 1 Dec 2023 to Mon 1 Jan 2024.
He will play Wishee Washee, along with Tom Lister (Emmerdale) who stars as as Abanazar.
For tickets to this year’s pantomime please call the Blackpool Grand Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Tickets from £15. Family tickets, group and school rates are available, as well as audio described & signed performances.
