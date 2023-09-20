News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool panto legend Steve Royle will switch-on the Layton Christmas Lights in 2023 as he prepares to star in Aladdin at the Grand Theatre

This date for this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event has been announced for Layton village in Blackpool, as Friday, 24 November 2023.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
The annual celebration will once again take place on Westcliffe Drive – with resort entertainer, Steve Royle flicking the big switch.

There will also be music, a treasure hunt for the kids and other treats to get the Layton community in the festive spirit.

Steve Royle returns to switch on the Layton Christmas lights on Friday 24 November 2023.Steve Royle returns to switch on the Layton Christmas lights on Friday 24 November 2023.
Steve Royle returns to switch on the Layton Christmas lights on Friday 24 November 2023.
Mr Royle will also star in Aladdin, which is on at Blackpool Grand from Fri 1 Dec 2023 to Mon 1 Jan 2024.

He will play Wishee Washee, along with Tom Lister (Emmerdale) who stars as as Abanazar.

For tickets to this year’s pantomime please call the Blackpool Grand Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Tickets from £15. Family tickets, group and school rates are available, as well as audio described & signed performances.

More details to follow.

