This date for this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event has been announced for Layton village in Blackpool, as Friday, 24 November 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual celebration will once again take place on Westcliffe Drive – with resort entertainer, Steve Royle flicking the big switch.

There will also be music, a treasure hunt for the kids and other treats to get the Layton community in the festive spirit.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Royle returns to switch on the Layton Christmas lights on Friday 24 November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Royle will also star in Aladdin, which is on at Blackpool Grand from Fri 1 Dec 2023 to Mon 1 Jan 2024.

He will play Wishee Washee, along with Tom Lister (Emmerdale) who stars as as Abanazar.

For tickets to this year’s pantomime please call the Blackpool Grand Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Tickets from £15. Family tickets, group and school rates are available, as well as audio described & signed performances.