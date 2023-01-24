Blackpool McDonald’s restaurants raise over £4000 for Blackpool Food Bank

McDonald’s restaurants including Blackpool Bank Hey, South Shore, Cherry Tree, Squires Gate, Rigby Road, Cleveleys, and Fleetwood have all hosted multiple fundraising events including cake sales, charity walks, tombola and encouraging donations via social media pages and in-restaurant posters.

As a result of their efforts, a cheque of £4424 was presented to the charity where the funds will support the essential work they do to help those in need of food support.

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates 17 McDonald’s restaurants in West Lancashire, said: “The work Blackpool Food Bank has done over the past 10 years has been amazing for our local community. With the rising cost of living, it’s now even more important local businesses support those who need it most through charities like Blackpool Food Bank, especially as our communities face an uncertain future. A massive thanks to the teams who organised the fundraising events as well as the customers who dug deep to help support such a fantastic charity."