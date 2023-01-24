News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

12-year-old boy involved in collision which closed Station Road, Kirkham for a number of hours

It has been confirmed that a 12-year-old boy has been involved in a collision which closed a road in Kirkham for several hours.

By Aimee Seddon
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:59am

A collision on Station Road at approximately 5.10pm on Monday afternoon (January 23), caused road closures in both directions for a number of hours.

Yesterday, we received reports that a boy had been knocked off his bike, however this was not yet confirmed.

Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesperson has today (January 24) confirmed that the collision did take place between a car and a 12-year-old boy pedestrian, who suffered only minor injuries.

A collision between a boy and a car closed Station Road for number of hours in Kirkham (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

The police added that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

At the time, a spectator said “Looks like someone has been knocked over and looks quite serious.”

Hide Ad

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Read More
Wayne Cousins and David Carrick fallout: Report by Edge Hill University students...
KirkhamStation RoadLancashire Police