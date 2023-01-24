12-year-old boy involved in collision which closed Station Road, Kirkham for a number of hours
It has been confirmed that a 12-year-old boy has been involved in a collision which closed a road in Kirkham for several hours.
A collision on Station Road at approximately 5.10pm on Monday afternoon (January 23), caused road closures in both directions for a number of hours.
Yesterday, we received reports that a boy had been knocked off his bike, however this was not yet confirmed.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson has today (January 24) confirmed that the collision did take place between a car and a 12-year-old boy pedestrian, who suffered only minor injuries.
The police added that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
At the time, a spectator said “Looks like someone has been knocked over and looks quite serious.”
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.