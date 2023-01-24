A collision on Station Road at approximately 5.10pm on Monday afternoon (January 23), caused road closures in both directions for a number of hours.

Yesterday, we received reports that a boy had been knocked off his bike, however this was not yet confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesperson has today (January 24) confirmed that the collision did take place between a car and a 12-year-old boy pedestrian, who suffered only minor injuries.

A collision between a boy and a car closed Station Road for number of hours in Kirkham (Credit: Google)

The police added that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

At the time, a spectator said “Looks like someone has been knocked over and looks quite serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad