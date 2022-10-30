Michael, 38, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world and he delights in displaying the wonderfully ghoulish characters in his front garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore.

Halloween officially comes around on Monday (October 31).

Michael, who works for the Royal Mail, said: "I have always loved Halloween and I have been collecting things for the past decade.

The illuminated figures in Michael Smith's from garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore

"The Halloween display has been getting a great reaction so far.”

Many of the figures are sinister clowns, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s famous novel ‘It’, the Rotten Ringmaster and the Tug of War clowns.

Another figure is the monkey from Toy Story.

Scary clowns all lit up in Michael Smith's from garden on Warbreck Drive

Michael also presents an alternative, festive display in the run-up to Christmas.

He added: "I try and get something new for the collection each year and I've ended up buying some brilliant things from all over the world.

"I must have spent around £10,000 over the years but it has been money well spent - people tell me how much they love it when they go past.

"I started small with just one or two figures, the I just kept going.

Michael Smith's illuminated displays are well known in North Shore

"I love coming home and seeing them after a long day at work!”

Some of the objects are so huge it is impossible for Michael to store them in his house and friends keep them for him in their garages.

Michael, who is originally from north London and has lived in Blackpool for 15 years, says there is a small collecting pot in the garden and any money raised will go to Cancer Research.

When Halloween is over the pieces will be packed away for another year – but in just a few weeks he will then put his huge Christmas display up.

Michael Smith's display on Warbreck Drive during the day time

This proves particularly popular and many people tell Michael it cheers them up in the run-up to the festive period.

It includes two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters, two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, and a jolly Santa figure.