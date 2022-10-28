The team from Celtic Fireworks put on their display over the seafront in the second of the heats on October 15, outscoring rival displays by Finland and Barbados.

The result was announced at the grand finale to Blackpool’s fireworks season on Friday (October 28) when Titanium put on a showcase event.

The judging panel praised the outstanding quality of the synchronised display by Wales, which opened with music from the nation’s best-loved singing star, Sir Tom Jones, and continued with an upbeat medley of pop songs which gave a nod to Welsh heritage and other home-grown stars.

Wales have been crowned champions of Blackpool’s annual World Fireworks competition (Credit: Rob Lock)

The panel said they were particularly impressed with the innovation from the Welsh team with a display that included love hearts in the sky and ended with what they described as “a stunning finale”.

It was the first time that Wales had participated in the competition.

Founded in 2004, Celtic Fireworks has become one of the largest importers of fireworks in the UK and has experience of working all across the globe on events including the Olympic Games, Saudi National Day and Bastille celebrations.

The World Fireworks Championships is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the fireworks being launched from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 people attended each of this year’s free fireworks events.

Jeff MacNamara, Resorts Director of Coral Island, the competition sponsors, and one of the firework competition judges, said: “We were delighted to have been able to sponsor one of the most exciting events for the 2022 season.

“The teams from Barbados and Finland both put on fantastic displays and although the judging was extremely tight, we have ended up with an outstanding winner.

“As one of Blackpool’s largest family venues Coral Island are proud to support the local community to ensure fantastic events like the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool can take place.”