Blackpool man Michael Smith certainly doesn’t skimp when it comes to Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Post Office driver Michael, 39, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world to transform his garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, into an outdoor celebration of Christmas.

And he is hoping the display, featuring almost 20 items, can help raise some well-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has just added to his collection, with some smaller figures including a cute elf.

Michael Smith's front garden in Blackpool's North Shore.

The collection also includes a 7ft teddy bear sent over from Japan, a drummer and Colonel in scarlet, green and gold uniforms, all the way from America and a reindeer from Germany.

There are also two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters acquired from Edinburgh and two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, purchased from a travelling circus in Chorley.

He also has a jolly Santa figure, bought from the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes, and not forgetting Michael’s home-made Grinch sitting on his roof!

Michael Smith loves transforming his garden into a festive winter wonderland

The display also includes a recording of Christmas carols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “We’ve got another reindeer and snowman this year, moving bears in the window and an animated Santa workshop.

"It is truly better than last year’s display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "People tell me they call it the Christmas house and that it really cheers them up.

"I try and add to it every year and must have spent more than £10,000 altogether.

"People ask me about the rising electric bills but I save money on heating, so I’m not going to stop!”

If anyone wants to boost the fund, they can drop donations into the red letter box in the garden.