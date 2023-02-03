Michael Waine says he is being evicted unfairly from his house

Michael Wayne, 40, is a tenant in a detached £625-a-month bungalow on School Road, Marton, close to the sanctuary run by Cats Paws, which owns the building.

Mr Waine said he liked the property but wanted the landlords to carry out the repairs.

He said there was damp on the walls, some of the floorboards were rotten and the lounge was badly insulated and he couldn’t afford to heat it.

Michael Waine says he feels he was punished after complaining about problems in the property, including the floorboards in one of the rooms.

But he says his attempts to get these issues resolved have backfired.

Mr Waine says he contacted Blackpool Council to intervene on his behalf and give an assessment of the property – and he was then informed he was being given notice of eviction.

Ironically, repair work will be carried out there afterall although the tenant will be leaving.

Mr Waine, who moved in six months ago, said: “I feel I’m being evicted out of revenge for contacting the council and complaining about the property.

“I’m not behind with the rent and I’ve not damaged the property.

"I’m upset because in a lot of ways it was perfect for me because I suffer from depression and anxiety and it is nice and quiet.

"The problem is that the repairs need doing and just weren’t being sorted out.

Michael Waine pictured with cat Flora.

"I keep having to spray everywhere to get rid of the mould and black spores.

"I cannot use the living room because it is so cold as there is no insulation and one of the trustees said I should put the heating on more - but it’s too expensive.”

Last month, on January 6, he was informed via the letting agency that his tenancy agreement was being terminated by the owners and he had to vacate by March 14.

The Cats Paws Trust said it did not want to comment on Mr Waine’s claims.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “ We have visited this property and provided the landlord of a schedule of works that need to be carried within 28 days.

"We understand that a number of the issues raised have already been dealt with.