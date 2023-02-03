The 45-year-old was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre on a dog walk at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

A major search for Ms Bulley continues, but no trace of her has been found.

At a press conference on Friday (February 3) – one week after her disappearance – police said its “main working hypothesis” was that she fell into the River Wyre.

Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said inquiries so far had left a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements.

Ms Riley said: “Our main working hypothesis is that Nicola has suddenly fallen into the river, that there’s no third-party or criminal involvement, and that this is not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person.”

Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school last Friday.

She was last seen at 9.10am and she had logged on to a work Teams call, which ended at 9.30am with her still logged on.

Her mobile phone and the lead and harness for her dog, springer spaniel Willow, were found on a bench close to the River Wyre in the Lancashire countryside.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Supt Sally Riley said: “It’s now a week since Nicola went missing and her disappearance has understandably caused a huge amount of concern and upset in the local community, as well as being an absolutely awful time for her family. As a mum I can’t begin to imagine the suffering they are going through. We are supporting them as best we can and keeping them updated on our efforts to try and find Nicola.

“We have done a huge amount of work both in terms of searches of the area as well as extensive enquiries which have been going on behind the scenes and based on that work we are as sure as we can be that Nicola has not left the area where she was last seen and that very sadly for some reason she has fallen into the water.

“There is absolutely nothing to suggest from all the extensive enquiries we have made that anything untoward has happened to her or that there is any third-party involvement in her disappearance.

“This remains a missing person enquiry and we will continue to carry out searches and to do everything we can to find Nicola and provide her family and the community with the answers they desperately need.

“Officers will be in and around the village and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach us.”

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 565 of January 30.