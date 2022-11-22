Anthony Edge gained a major accolade by winning the prestigious Hairstylist of the Year award at the Southwest Hairdressing Awards in the States.

The 47 year old had already made his mark across the Atlantic, styling hair for stars such as Justin Timberlake, Calvin Harris and Robbie Williams.

But the award is still an impressive coup for the Blackpudlian, who was up against intense competition.

Blackpool hair stylist Anthony Edge has proved a major success since moving to America

Anthony, who lives in San Diego, California, works alongside his wife Gloria at their Edge academy in the US city after a long career with world-renowned hair team Tony&Guy.

He said of his award: “Winning ‘Hairstylist of the Year’ was a complete shock, as there were some amazing hairdressers nominated.

"After 30 years in our beloved industry, I have been recognized with this amazing award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stylish glass plaque won by Anthony Edge for the South West Hairdressing Awards in America

"As a Blackpool lad living and working in America, I couldn’t feel prouder.”

Anthony, who received a flurry of congratulations on social media, thanked those who had supported him since moving to America.

Blackpool-born Anthony lived in Caunce Street until he was 21 before setting off to pursue his dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former St Mary’s High School pupil joined the former David Maria Hair Studio, which is now Olivia Knowles, before attending Blackpool hairdressing school, Hubert James International, where he won student of the year.

Hairstylist Anthony Edge at work

Although he enjoys travelling the world as part of his job and enjoys being based in America, he is proud to be from Blackpool and will be making another trip home in the run-up to Christmas.

Anthony is also a Blackpool FC fan and charts their progress from across the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The logo for his company is inspired by his beloved club’s tangerine colours and he even sells an orange comb through the academy’s website.

Anthony said: "When I was a teenager my passion was to get a salon in the town centre and live above it and then I would go and watch matches at Bloomfield Road after I finished work.