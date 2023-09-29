News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool LumiDogs workshops 2023 - dress up your dog in neon light costumes at this year's Lightpool Festival

Dogs and their owners can join in with a free series of workshops across Blackpool, to create a light-up costume ready for Lightpool Festival.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
The FREE workshops will take place in a dog friendly & relaxed environment – starting this weekend.

During the session, your creative workshop leader will guide and assist you into making your dog’s very own Lumi jacket!

Guests are then encouraged to take their dogs with light up jackets for a walk during the Illuminated Tram Parade, on Thursday 27 October.

Dogs are invited to attend a canine fashion parade at The Illuminated Tram Parade (Image: Visit Blackpool)Dogs are invited to attend a canine fashion parade at The Illuminated Tram Parade (Image: Visit Blackpool)
This is where you can take part in the workshop:

Sat 30 September 10am – 4pm: Abingdon Street Market

Sun 1 October 10am - 4pm: The Old Electric

Sat 7 October 10am – 4pm: The Old Electric

Sun 8 October 10am - 4pm: Junction 4

Sat 14 October 10am – 4pm Moorpark

What else is on at Lightpool Festival?

It’s part of Blackpool's award-winning Lightpool Festival.

The festival, which will take place between October 11 and 26, will provide an amazing mix of live performance and light-based art installations, including a replica planet Earth in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom; the world premiere of a large-scale Sun in the Winter Gardens and a display of giant illuminated see-saws in the town centre.

The programme also includes the return of the Carnival of the Lights; Carnival Magic, featuring a menagerie of illuminated characters; a glow-in-the-dark children's football tournament; fire and light-based shows; 3D projections on to the front of Blackpool Tower building; and a town centre art trail.

