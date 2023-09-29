Dogs and their owners can join in with a free series of workshops across Blackpool, to create a light-up costume ready for Lightpool Festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FREE workshops will take place in a dog friendly & relaxed environment – starting this weekend.

During the session, your creative workshop leader will guide and assist you into making your dog’s very own Lumi jacket!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests are then encouraged to take their dogs with light up jackets for a walk during the Illuminated Tram Parade, on Thursday 27 October.

Dogs are invited to attend a canine fashion parade at The Illuminated Tram Parade (Image: Visit Blackpool)

This is where you can take part in the workshop:

Sat 30 September 10am – 4pm: Abingdon Street Market

Sun 1 October 10am - 4pm: The Old Electric

Sat 7 October 10am – 4pm: The Old Electric

Sun 8 October 10am - 4pm: Junction 4

Sat 14 October 10am – 4pm Moorpark

What else is on at Lightpool Festival?

It’s part of Blackpool's award-winning Lightpool Festival.

The festival, which will take place between October 11 and 26, will provide an amazing mix of live performance and light-based art installations, including a replica planet Earth in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom; the world premiere of a large-scale Sun in the Winter Gardens and a display of giant illuminated see-saws in the town centre.