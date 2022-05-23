The Nigel C Gull figure which will feature in the ads

The £1.3m partnership between Merlin Entertainments, Blackpool Council, Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District and other partners will feature seagull Nigel, voiced by Johnny, bringing to life the resort’s distinctive charm and character and reaffirming its status as the UK’s capital of fun and ultimate destination for families.

In the new adverts, which will air across TV, radio, social media and video-on-demand, Nigel - a straight talking, no-nonsense embodiment of the town itself - visits iconic attractions including Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE, saying “Think you know Blackpool? Well think again!”

Nigel was created by award-winning puppeteer Andy Heath, who has worked with the BBC, Lucas Films, The Jim Henson Company and Disney, with the campaign produced by the Creature London agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Shane, Merlin Entertainments’ regional director for Blackpool, said: “We are thrilled to launch Only in Blackpool, the largest marketing campaign the resort has ever seen, and introduce the world to our ‘spokesbird’, Nigel C Gull.

“This campaign has been a collaboration of some truly creative minds including award-winning Andy Heath and Johnny with the unmistakable voice.

“Merlin is hugely committed to Blackpool - we recently opened Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play and will soon launch another new family-focused attraction to complement our seven other long-standing attractions, including Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE.

Comedian Johnny Vegas is providing the voice of Nigel C Gull

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience all we have to offer this summer – as Nigel would say, there is plenty to squawk about in Blackpool!”

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing everything Blackpool has to offer through the eyes of Nigel, our very special new ambassador.

“This is a very different TV ad to those we have produced with our partners in the past, but it is definitely a fun way to illustrate the breadth and depth of our outstanding tourism offer.

“After months of watching his development from concept to fully-fledged character, we can’t wait for Nigel to make his TV debut.”