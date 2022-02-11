Visitor hopping into the rabbit-sized world can explore and enjoy a variety of different areas including Jeremy Fisher's Sensory Pond, Mr McGregor's Garden, The Burrow and Mr. Bouncer's Invention Workshop.

The concept is the first time Merlin has created a stand-alone visitor attraction experience based on the series.

Ticket prices for the attraction, which opens at 10am daily, start at £8.50 for adults and £10.50 for children.

You can watch reporter Charlie Mulholland take a look around and speak to some of the first visitors right here.

Here we head down the rabbit hole to take a closer look at Blackpool' s newest attraction.

