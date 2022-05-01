Chris Rinder, who runs the The Fossil Tree Hotel with wife Christine, believes the town is now beginning to attract families again and even some people who would normally go abroad.

The couple, who are both 54, have been running the hotel, on Queens Promenade, North Shore, for the past four years.

The Fossil Tree has just won Seaview Hotel of Year 2022 as part of the annual The Travel & Hospitality Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of The Fossil Tree Hotel Chris Rinder with his award for Seaview Hotel of Year 2022.

Chris said: “We really believe Blackpool is on the up and that the hospitality industry and locals will feel the benefit.

"The number of stag and hen parties is starting to tail off and more families are coming here.

"We are getting a number of better restaurants, better hotels and a huge amount of money is now being invested in the town centre.

Owner of The Fossil Tree Hotel Chris Rinder with his award for Seaview Hotel of Year 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"During lockdown, when people couldn’t go abroad, they came to Blackpool instead.

"And from what I’m hearing, they’re coming back here.”

Chris, who grew up in the town but spent several years in London, said: “I think by now the two of us know our market at this hotel – we cater for mature couples who need to be near enough the town centre when they want to visit the attractions, but far enough away from the hustle and bustle when they get back and want to relax.

"The design of the building means every single room has a sea view, not the back of the bins, and the place is spotless.

"It’s also about friendly hospitality and of course, we’re literally across the road from the beach.

"This award covers the whole of England, so it’s a real accolade for us.”

Chris and Christine previously worked at the town’s Imperial Hotel and since taking over the Fossil Tree, have won several awards.

A spokesman for the Travel and Hospitality awards said recipients of the awards were scrupulously selected based on the aggregation of reviews from multiple third-party sources.

He said: “They are selected by a panel of experts who analyse submission material, review customer feedback and compare the facilities of each entrant.