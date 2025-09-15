Blackpool Illuminations praised by the leader of the House of Commons

The leader of the House of Commons has praised Blackpool Illuminations and encouraged people to visit the town’s iconic attraction this season.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb celebrated the success of this year’s world-famous Blackpool Illuminations in Parliament, earning praise for the attraction from the Leader of the House of Commons, Sir Alan Campbell MP.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Webb said: “I recently had the pleasure of attending this year’s switch-on of the iconic Blackpool illuminations, lighting up our promenade and attracting millions and millions of visitors each year since 1879.

“Will the Leader of the House join me in congratulating Kate Shane, Richard Williams and all the people at Visit Blackpool, Blackpool Council and Lightworks for delivering such an impressive event this year, and join me in encouraging more people, far and wide, to join us in Blackpool for the illuminations this year?”

Leader of the House of Commons, Sir Alan Campbell MP, echoed the praise, saying: “I absolutely join my hon. Friend in congratulating Kate Shane and everyone at Visit Blackpool on their hard work.

“I also congratulate him, because he is a champion not just for Blackpool’s cause, but for seaside and coastal towns in general.”

L: Blackpool Illuminations. R: Blackpool South MP Chris Webb and Blackpool North MP Lorraine Beavers at the switch on this year | various

Taking a more personal tone, Sir Campbell, who attended Lancaster University, continued: “I have very fond memories of holidays in Blackpool… From the illuminations, the tower, the piers and the Pleasure Beach, my hon. Friend’s constituency really has something for everyone. I encourage people to visit the illuminations, not least because they ensure the town has attractions all year round and it is not just seasonal – that is very important.”

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations were switched on by Olly Murs with a live celebration on the Tower Festival Headland, drawing thousands of visitors to the resort.

The lights, which have been shining since 1879, now run for an extended season – from late August right to January – helping to keep Blackpool lit up well beyond the summer months.

The longer season means more visitors come to Blackpool through autumn and winter, putting money in local businesses and keeping people in work.

With tourism numbers climbing year on year [21.5m in 2023 - up 6% on the previous year] Blackpool is moving forward, building on its history while making sure the town has a future.

After raising it in Parliament, Chris Webb added: “It was brilliant to hear the Illuminations get recognition in Parliament. They’re not just lights. They’re part of our culture and identity. They bring millions of people here and they keep our town going well past the summer.

“I’m proud of the team at Visit Blackpool, Blackpool Council and Lightworks for putting on another top-class event. And I hope people from far and wide will come to see the lights this year.”