The collection is regarded as an important part of England’s sporting history and will go under the hammer at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, on Friday December 9.

Ball was a highly regarded midfielder with Blackpool, then a First Division outfit, when he played for England in the 1966 FIFA World Cup, when the Three Lions sensationally won the tournament for the first – and so far, only – time.

Under manager Sir Alf Ramsay, the team were the toast of the nation after beating West Germany 4-2 (AET) in the Wembley final, having hosted the tournament.

Blackpool's Alan Ball was a major success in the 1966 World Cup

Now Ball’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winner’s medal is up for grabs with an estimate of £80,000-120,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

Also on offer will be his 1966 World Cup Final No.7 shirt (estimate: £30,000-50,000 plus premium), and his 1966 World Cup cap (estimate: £15,000-25,000 plus

premium).

The sale coincides with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alan Ball's famous red England shirt, worn in the final of the 1966 World Cup, is up for auction

Ball, who was born in Farnworth, Lancashire, was the youngest and least experienced member of the legendary 1966 World Cup winning team, aged just 21.

However Ball, only 5ft 6in tall, received widespread acclaim for his energetic and passionate performances and won 72 caps for England.

He also totalled 126 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 44 goals for the club, before later joining Everton, Arsenal and Southampton, among others.

Alan Ball's 1966 World Cup Winners medal (front)

He wasn’t done with Blackpool, either, returning as player manager for the 1980/81 season in the old Third Division.

Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderer’s, businessman and philanthropist Edwin ‘Eddie’ Davies (1946-2018).

Tennants Auctioneers’ Sporting Specialist Kegan Harrison says of the sale : “The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history, and we are absolutely delighted and honoured to be handling the sale of these extraordinary items.

"It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans.”

Alan Ball's 1966 World Cup Winners medal (back)

Sadly, Ball died in 2007 from a heart attack, aged just 61, but he left behind a true footballing legacy.

