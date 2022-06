The event, staged in association with Blackpool Transport, took place on the first of the four days the nation celebrated the extended Jubilee weekend.

Around a dozen heritage trams from the Blackpool fleet travelled in convoy from the Pleasure Beach to North Pier, creating the largest tram parade the resort ever staged.

The trams form one of the finest heritage fleets in the world.

