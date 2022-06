They were encouraged to deck themselves in red, white and blue to mark the day before hiring a deckchair and enjoying a picnic.

There was also ntertainment , including chart-topping pop singer Sonia who was joined by X-Factor contestants Sami Brookes and Ella Grace, and Britain’s Got Talent finalists, Richard and Adam.

And they could stay until 9pm to watch the spectacular Queen' Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting and the laser show at the top of The Blackpool Tower.

1. God Save The Queen Flag-waving fun by the sea Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Cheers Liz! We'll drink to another 70 years Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Soaking up some sun Royal fans take it easy Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Flying the flag T-shirt tribute to The Queen Photo: National World Photo Sales