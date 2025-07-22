Blackpool Grand Theatre wins big at Royal Lancashire Show

Blackpool Grand Theatre stole the spotlight at Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2025 with an award-winning seaside spectacle...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Grand Theatre dazzled tens of thousands of visitors this past weekend with a showstopping presence at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show, taking home first place for ‘Best Stand’ (over 36 sqm) – a triumph that firmly placed the Grand at the centre of the region’s cultural celebration.

What was their award-winning stand like?

The Grand turned heads with a gloriously over-the-top ‘Shows by the Seaside’ experience that brought the full force of Blackpool’s theatrical magic to the heart of Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors were greeted by a towering giant bucket and spade, a life-size donkey, striped summer deckchairs, and a non-stop soundtrack of summer hits from a live DJ that kept the energy sky-high all weekend. Rain? What rain? Spirits weren’t just high – they were electric.

Pictured is the life-size donkey, the striped summer deckchairs and guests enjopying their free buckets. | submit

Giveaways

And then came the giveaways… The Grand’s award-winning Marketing and Sales team were out in force, handing out an irresistible mix of branded beach essentials – including bucket and spade sets making every child smile and eye-popping Grand Theatre branded legendary Blackpool rock; while the smash-hit limited edition Beauty and the Beast frisbees, proudly showcasing this year’s all-star panto cast of Marc Baylis, Steve Royle, and Betty Legs Diamond, flew out!

The team fielded questions, inspired excitement and gave visitors the inside scoop on a sensational new season of theatre coming up at The Grand - from the captivating stage production of The Shawshank Redemption starring TV favourites Joe McFadden, Ben Onwukwe and Bill Ward; The RSC’s powerful new production of Hamlet; the thrilling theatrical premiere of Midsomer Murders starring Daniel Casey; Single White Female starring Kym Marsh and Murder at Midnight starring Jason Durr and Suzie Blake; to riotous co-productions like Blithe Spirit and this summer’s big West End hit The Last Laugh - which hilariously reimagines a night with comedy greats Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse as they share a pre-show dressing room before they perform one final time. What could be more Blackpool?

A star guest

The real show-stealer was comedy genius, juggling maestro and undisputed panto legend of the Blackpool Grand Steve Royle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve popped in across the weekend to delight the crowds with his signature chaos – juggling with the audience, unleashing his trademark mischief and sparking roars of laughter and selfies galore.

His surprise appearances were pure theatrical gold, proving once again why he’s the heartbeat of panto season.

Read More Chicago arrives in Blackpool with a bang and there's still time to see it

Even some fundraising

And if that wasn’t enough, the Grand’s ever-generous spirit was on full display with their fabulous ‘Spin the Wheel’ fundraising game, where guests could win exclusive Grand Theatre merchandise and big theatre tickets.

Every spin raised funds for the Magic and Sparkle initiative, which helps families and organisations who may be facing financial challenges to still enjoy the magic of pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund is about making sure no one misses out on the wonder of live theatre – and this weekend, it got a powerful boost thanks to thousands of generous showgoers.

Donations are open all year at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/join-and-support-us/magic-and-sparkle

How was the stand received?

The impact of the Grand’s presence was impossible to ignore says the theatre.

The stand was buzzing non-stop with families, laughter, conversations and curious new fans – and the judges noticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Hirst, President of the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Society, was so blown away by the sheer scale, energy and engagement that he awarded the Grand FIRST PLACE for ‘Best Stand’ (over 36 sqm) – a landmark win that underlines just how powerfully the theatre connects with the region.

The Grand Theatre team at the Royal Lancashire Show 2025 with RLS President Stuart Hirst | submit

What has the Grand said about its win?

Andrew Howard, Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales, said: “This wasn’t just a stand – it was a show. We spent months dreaming this up, building, sourcing, rehearsing, designing and crafting every detail to create something unforgettable. The team have poured their hearts into this, and the response from visitors was overwhelming. Every laugh, every photo, every question about the shows meant the world. This award is for the entire team – their passion, their belief in what we do and their tireless dedication to making theatre accessible, exciting and everywhere. We didn’t just represent the Grand – we brought it with us!”

Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre, Adam Knight, added: “We are thrilled to win this incredible accolade – and we send huge thanks to Stuart Hirst and the team at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Society for such a fantastic event. Our team delivered something extraordinary. It was bold, it was joyful, and it put Blackpool Grand Theatre right at the heart of one of the most important regional events in the calendar. With tens of thousands of visitors across the weekend, from the agricultural and non-agricultural communities alike, this kind of engagement is vital. The Grand is a theatre for everyone, and events like this are where those real human connections are forged. We’ll be back next year – and you’d better believe we’re already planning something even bigger!”

A spokesperson for the theatre concluded: “This weekend wasn’t just a win – it was a moment. A statement. A technicolour, donkey-sized declaration that Blackpool Grand Theatre is out in the world, and it’s got stories to tell. From the farm fields of Lancashire to the golden sands of Blackpool’s Promenade, the Blackpool Grand’s message was clear: theatre belongs to everyone. And with crowds still talking, selfies still being shared, and merchandise flying home in beach bags, the legacy of this weekend is already written – in bold, brilliant Blackpool Grand style.

“See you next year at Royal Lancashire Show. And wear socks because we plan to knock them right off!