Blackpool got behind the Lionesses as England reached a World Cup final for the first time in 57 years

The England vs Spain match today marked the first time in 57 years than an English national team made the World Cup final and Blackpool, like the rest of the country, was eager to celebrate.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

The town’s most iconic venue, the Blackpool Tower, opened its doors from 10:30am for a free showing of the match.

Held on the fifth floor in a new event space, attendees were able to watch the game on an impressive 12ft screen, with the promotional information declaring “It’s time for girlpower at the tower”

Swathes of red and white dressed people turned up on the day to cheer on the Lionesses in the tower’s new fanzone set up in time for the momentous match.

A huge crowd gathers in Blackpool Tower to watch the England v Spain game.
After the match, the Attraction Manager for Blackpool Tower, Trudie Knowles, told the Gazette: “We had a fantastic turn out for the Lionesses world cup.

“The Lionesses have brought us so much joy over the last few weeks. Unfortunately It just wasn’t meant to be on this occasion. But the atmosphere here in the Fifth floor has been truly amazing with everyone cheering and showing their support.”

Despite the disappointing loss, Blackpool Tower will stay lit up red and white this evening to show the town’s pride in the ladies, having first lit up on Friday evening.

