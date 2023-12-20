We’re used to celebrating traditional milestones such as birthdays, weddings and new jobs but one Blackpool girl held a party for a much more unsual reason...

According to the 2023 Pinterest Trend Report which looks at search data from a two-year period to predict upcoming trends, a breakout theme for 2023 was the ‘YOLO years’ with many people planning epic bashes for major milestones.

In light of this, leading online card and gift retailer Moonpig has taken a closer look at the alternative milestones on the rise and spoken to those celebrating the unconventional moments in life, such as Blackpool local Alex Evans who held an end of Roaccutane party.

Roaccutane, also known as Isotretinoin, is a medication primarily used to treat severe acne, with courses usually lasting between four and six months.

Alex Evans from Blackpool celebrated the end of her acne treatment with a party.

Why did Alex host the party?

Alex said: “I had cystic acne for years and tried an array of different medications in an attempt to fix it, none of which worked and after nearly three years I was prescribed Roaccutane. Although I was happy to be prescribed this medication, the side effects which accompany the medication aren't so great. I suffered from nose bleeds daily, joint aches, flakey dry skin and peeling lips.

"I avoided having much of a social life while taking the medication as the side effects had a knock-on effect on my confidence. When I finished the treatment I knew I needed to celebrate, planning this celebration gave me something to look forward to and motivated me to persevere despite the side effects.

"I decided to throw an end-of-roaccutane party, which was Mean Girls themed after my favourite film. The party helped me realise how far I had come and that the perseverance was so worth it for the end result. All my friends and family loved the party and complimented me on how more confident and happy I had now become.”

The rise in alternative milestones as many combat ‘milestone anxiety’

Research by Relate Charity found that ‘milestone anxiety’ is common amongst the millennial and Gen-Z generations, as they compare themselves and their achievements with others.

However, researchers such as Calodagh McCumiskey from employee wellbeing organisation, Spiritual Earth, advocate that we need to have more gratitude for the everyday moments. McCumiskey explains that celebratory events release feel-good dopamine endorphins inside our bodies which boost our mood and in turn enhance our chances of future success.

Moonpig say that by pausing and choosing to celebrate the ordinary alternative milestones, we’re appreciating and savouring everyday achievements that can be forgotten.

A Moonpig spokesperson said: “We always try to offer our customers cards which are relevant and timely for any celebration, and are constantly adding to our “trending” range of cards which are designed in response to any trends or viral cultural moments that we think our customers will be engaging with.”

“Personalisation is a leading feature within our entire range of greeting cards, which we see as the perfect option for customers who want to celebrate the smaller and more unusual moments in life. Our various personalisation options from adding photos, videos, audio and stickers to your cards make it possible to celebrate any milestone moment and tailor it entirely to the customer”