As we round up a week of celebrations to mark The Gazette’s 150th anniversary we reflect on readers’ memories of their local paper.

Without you, our loyal readers, we wouldn’t be able to continue reporting Blackpool’s news both online and in print, it's as simple as that. So from all of us at The Gazette, thank you for your support and sticking with us. Times are challenging and ever changing but we will always stand-by our catchline of ‘News you can trust since 1873’.

Here are some of your Gazette memories:

Howard Swallow: “I made a full front page headline several years ago after finding a young toddler in the sand dunes (alive and well I might add)”

Pictured are Katy Seddon when she came to The Gazette for work experience, Dabniel Critchley when he won a colouring competition and Ronnie Troy's mum, Maureen as Noddy in Hills Christmas parade, 1958

Sam Green: “Back in the 80’s I featured alongside my breakdancing crew that I danced with at the time. We had a two page spread in The Gazette as the premier crew in the town and had signed to perform at the Horseshoe Bar all season. It was the start of a career which took me to seven countries as a dancer.”

Yvonne Walton: “My mother was at Talbot Square on the day the war ended. She was in the picture with her sister that was printed in the Gazette. Sadly her sister is no longer with us but she’s still going strong.”

Lyn Swan-Ellison: I was in The Gazette at Xmas 1954, aged a few hours old, in the middle of the row of Xmas babies.”

Liz Roddy: “I turned 70 on Friday been coming blackpool 65 years still love it congratulations to your aniversary of 150 years.”

Margaret Taylor: I worked for the paper in early 60s. Great times.

David Burton: “Congratulations on your upcoming birthday”

Daniel Shaun Critchley: I was in the gazette over 30 years ago winning the colouring contest at marton library

Katy Seddon: “11 year old me in 2010, on a day’s work experience at Blackpool Gazette because I wanted to be a journalist”