"We had it delivered to our house regularly when I was a child and my dad would always snap it up for the sport and my mum and grandparents would always spend ages trawling through the pages."The Gazette is a lot of things to a lot of people. It is at the heart of the town."We have campaigned for change, called for action, supported charities and even presented petitions to Downing Street."The Gazette prides itself as being a source of trusted news - never more so than during the recent Covid pandemic - when more people than ever before turned to us for trusted information in the haze of social media conspiracies."Throughout my career I have worked at The Gazette numerous times and always thoroughly enjoyed the variety of stories we get to cover on a fantastic patch like the Fylde coast."I was really proud to become the editor in May this year and lead the fantastic team who work around the clock on the biggest and most important stories in Blackpool."As we look back on the last 150 years of The Gazette, it is clear to see how far the town has come."We are thrilled the iconic Blackpool Tower is to turn red and white to mark our big anniversary."My team remain committed to campaigning for Blackpool and being the voice of our readers."If you have a story you want us to cover get in touch at [email protected]"