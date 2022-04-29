A free-to-enter ballot was launched today on the Blackpool Council website with several thousand tickets available for a range of attractions and venues to be used at selected times and dates over the next 12 months.

The ticket giveaway includes:

5,000 family tickets (for up to four people) at Merlin’s portfolio of attractions including The Blackpool Tower Eye, Blackpool Dungeon, SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, The Blackpool Tower Circus and the new Peter Rabbit attraction on the Golden Mile. Tickets will be for use outside peak holiday times.

Thousands of tickets are being given away to Blackpool residents for the resort's attractions

1,250 family tickets (for up to four people) at the award-winning Sandcastle Waterpark. Tickets will be for sessions on selected dates between now and the end of the year

500 family tickets (two adults, two children) at Blackpool Zoo, with a 20% discount for any further family members wishing to go. Tickets valid September to December

50 pairs of tickets and 50 family tickets (maximum of two adults, two children) for selected Blackpool Football Club home games in the 2022-23 season

100 pairs of tickets for the British National Dance Championships to be held at the Empress Ballroom in November. Passes will provide access over three days

100 pairs of tickets for organised heritage tours of the Winter Gardens. Ten special tours will be organised between June and next March with 20 people on each tour.

A total of 60 tickets for four organised tours of The Grand Theatre with 15 places available on each tour

Almost 200 tickets for various shows at The Grand Theatre including 20 pairs of tickets for the drama Twopence To Cross The Mersey from October 4-6; 25 pairs of tickets for the opening night of the Christmas panto, Sleeping Beauty, on December 2; 45 pairs of tickets for the annual Christmas Concert on December 12.

Householders with a Blackpool postcode are invited to enter the ballot at www.blackpool.gov.uk/attractions and make a first and second selection for their preferred attraction or venue. Only one entry per household is permitted. Applications can also be submitted by post at “FREE TICKETS”, Communications Team, Blackpool Council, PO BOX 4, Blackpool, Lancs, FY1 1NA but must be received by Saturday May 14, 2022 at the latest.

Successful applicants will be advised by email or post and provided with details of how to redeem their tickets and by what deadline.

The giveaway comes as the resort prepares to enjoy its first season in two years free from Covid restrictions.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Our tourism industry has been through two of the most difficult years in living memory during which time many of our attractions were forced to close for significant periods of time.