Blackpool unveils amazing programme of events, attractions and shows for 2022

Blackpool has unveiled a spectacular programme of events, shows and attractions for the coming year as it looks to build on the staycation boom of 2021.

The resort’s 2022 Destination Guide showcases a brand new family attraction, the return of major events including the two-day Air Show, a vast range of top-quality shows and entertainment, and a two-month extension of the annual Illuminations season.

The guide, illustrated with stunning photography, also celebrates a very special milestone - the 50th anniversary of Blackpool Zoo – as well as featuring an extensive range of hotel and guest accommodation to suit all pockets.

Valhalla

Highlights within the 88-page glossy publication include:

What’s Hot: A taste of things to come with the opening of a new £1m Peter Rabbit-themed attraction on the Golden Mile; the reimagining of the award-winning Valhalla thrill ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach; and the opening of a new £28m conference and exhibition centre alongside the famous Winter Gardens.

World Class Events: A sneak peek at the resort’s multi-million pound events programme including some established favourites such as Pride, Air Show Weekend, Rebellion Punk Festival, Ride The Lights, World Fireworks, Lightpool Festival, Illuminations Switch-On weekend and Christmas By The Sea. And there’s a promise of more special events still to be announced.

Curtain Up: A chance to book ahead for a brilliant line-up of shows at venues including the Opera House, Grand Theatre and Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Shows already announced include The Osmonds, A New Musical; The Cher Show; Jersey Boys; Dream Girls The Musical; Strictly Ballroom The Musical; Gangsta Granny and Rapture, a brand new production on ice.

Dream Girls

Child’s Play: A bucket and spade list of kid-friendly things to do in Blackpool including family attractions such as Sandcastle Waterpark, the Blackpool Tower Circus, three piers, donkey rides, Marvel superheroes – and not forgetting the miles of glorious beaches.

Insta-worthy Locations: A visitors’ guide to how to create the best photographic memories of a trip to Blackpool. Images of our glorious sunsets over the Irish Sea are definitely high on the list of favourites!

A Taste Of The Good Life: Whether it’s award-winning restaurants, lavish tasting menus or good old-fashioned fish and chips eaten al fresco, the guide gives an at-a-glance look at the best places to eat and drink both on the Promenade and off the beaten track.

Baywatch, Blackpool-style: Spotlight on our Beach Patrol team who work tirelessly, around the clock, 365 days a year, to protect the hundreds of thousands of people who flock to our beaches every year.

Peter Rabbit-themed attraction

Access All Areas: A visitor guide to how Blackpool rolls out the welcome mat to make the resort accessible for everyone whether people have physical, sensory, mental health or learning difficulties.

Check Out, Check In: A must-have guide to Blackpool’s diverse accommodation ranging from traditional guest house to luxury hotel, from budget bolt hole to boutique chic – there is something to suit all tastes and pockets and all carrying the Blackpool seal of approval.

The 2022 guide also provides a wealth of information on how to get around the resort as well as highlighting some of the many initiatives that are already in place to create an eco-friendly environment.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This past year has seen a remarkable recovery as we emerged from the Government’s Covid roadmap. It has been heartening to

see the sheer number of visitors who have come here these past few months, some of whom have either never been before or not for many years.

“Now we have to build on that success. Blackpool is a place that never stands still and that is clearly illustrated by the extent of what is already planned and on offer for 2022.

“We pride ourselves on being the ultimate family resort and the new guide shows the sheer scale of shows, attractions and free events already lined up for the year ahead.”