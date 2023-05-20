News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool food hygiene: Pizza Kebab House handed zero star rating

Inspectors delivered a damning verdict on the Blackpool takeaway, giving it the worst score possible.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 20th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 10:06 BST

A Blackpool kebab shop has been given a zero star hygiene rating after serious concerns about its food safety management wereuncovered.

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency gave Pizza Kebab House, just yards from the Prom on Rigby Road, Blackpool, the lowest score possible after their April 20 visit. Their subsequent report, published on Friday, May 19, warns that urgent improvement is necessary to the eatery’s food safety management.

The shop’s owners were told proper systems were not in place to ensure food served was safe to eat. Urgent improvement was also needed to demonstrate staff “know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future,” the report concluded.

Pizza Kebab House on Rigby Road, Blackpool, has been given a zero star food hygiene rating
The report also highlights concerns about cleanliness in building, calling on improvement to its “cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene”. However, bosses at the kebab shop were told their hygienic food handling was concerned “generally satisfactory”.

It is the second Blackpool eating establishment to the be awarded a zero star rating in the space of a matter of weeks after Sugar Rush, a dessert cafe, was given the lowest possible score by the Food Standards Agency.

Related topics:BlackpoolInspectorsFood Standards Agency