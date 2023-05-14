Blackpool: Zero-star hygiene rating for dessert takeaway Sugar Rush on Grasmere Road from the Food Standards Agency
A dessert takeaway on Grasmere Road in Blackpool has been handed a zero-star rating from the Food Standards Agency.
Sugar Rush was given the lowest rating – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’, following an assessment on April 13.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
Meanwhile, Shapla Spice, a takeaway at 94 Highfield Road, Blackpool was given a score of three.