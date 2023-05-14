News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool: Zero-star hygiene rating for dessert takeaway Sugar Rush on Grasmere Road from the Food Standards Agency

A dessert takeaway on Grasmere Road in Blackpool has been handed a zero-star rating from the Food Standards Agency.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Sugar Rush was given the lowest rating – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’, following an assessment on April 13.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Sugar Rush on Grasmere Road in Blackpool has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating.Sugar Rush on Grasmere Road in Blackpool has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating.
Meanwhile, Shapla Spice, a takeaway at 94 Highfield Road, Blackpool was given a score of three.

