Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency found that The Coxy Jazz Cafe ,82 Lytham Road, Blackpool, showed that major improvement is needed in the management of food safety in that food sold or served is safe to eat. The inspection which took place last month on Thursday, April 20, also showed that necessary improvement was needed in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. In the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage it was rated generally satisfactory. However in the management of food safety it was rated as major improvement necessary as system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.