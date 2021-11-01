Blackpool FC lands six figure lottery jackpot

Blackpool FC has hit the lottery jackpot after securing hundreds of thousands of pounds of funding

The club’s community trust has landed £616,000 to to boost the activity levels of people in Blackpool.

A new programme from Sport England, funded by the National Lottery, and delivered by the Football Foundation will support targeted communities in Blackpool get more active.

The Active Through Football scheme is providing Blackpool FC Community Trust with the money to increase participation in football.

Working as part of a consortium with key partners, including Blackpool Council’s public health teams, Active Blackpool, Lancashire FA, and Active Lancashire, they will target working age adults who live or work in central Blackpool, to become more active through football.

Ashley Hackett, chief executive at Blackpool FC Community Trust said: “Blackpool is rich in assets, although no asset is greater asset than the community who live and work here.

“However, we know that there are significant health inequalities around the country, and Blackpool is no different in that regard. This award therefore gives us a great opportunity to try and make a meaningful, long-term difference, for which community involvement in developing this further, and ultimately owning, is pivotal and will be a central feature of our consortium approach.

“It has also been really heart-warming to build and develop the working partnership , and particular thanks must be made to Jason White, Head of Community Programmes at BFCCT, and Laura Ivinson and Dave Rohman at Active Blackpool, for driving this really exciting opportunity.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Blackpool FC Community Trust is fantastic news for the local community in Blackpool. Football is a game for everyone - regardless of their background - and it’s only right that people across all walks of life are able to play the nation’s favourite game.

“Over the past 21 years, we have been working with communities up and down the country to ensure everyone has access to play football.

“Thanks to Sport England National Lottery Investment, this new project will help to transform people’s lives by developing football related opportunities in Blackpool, unlocking the many benefits of football for the community.”

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, said: “There is a reason why football is followed and played by so many the world over. It brings people together and helps build connections in communities.

"It’s also the sport that is played the most in England and has a reach into places where our research shows activity levels are lower.

"Sport England is proud to be one of the funding partners helping to tackle these inequalities and to support more people from a variety of backgrounds to enjoy playing football and all the benefits that brings.

