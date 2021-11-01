Woman suffers broken skull and spine after 'being pushed out of third-floor flat bedroom window in Blackpool'
A woman suffered a broken skull and spine after allegedly being pushed from a third-floor flat bedroom window in Chapel Street, Blackpool, on Saturday.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:45 pm
She remained in hospital today.
Richard Sheridan, 44, of Chapel Street, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being accused of carrying out the attack.
He denied it and was kept in custody.
He will appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, December 1.
