Blackpool FC fans pay respects to club's disability liaison officer Chris Beveridge as family attends his funeral
Chris, who used a wheelchair himself, was described as a going above and beyond to support disabled fans at the club in a role he held for 20 years.
Following his death on April 3 at the age of 68, Chris’ funeral was held at Lytham Crematorium on Friday June 2, in a ceremony attended by family and friends.
However, before the service began, the funeral procession took a detour which saw it travelling through the inside of the Bloomfield Road Stadium, where fellow Tangerine Army supporters were waiting to offer warm and heartfelt applause.
It was a fitting tribute from the club he adored and its supporters, who appreciated the work he had for two decades.
Chris’ sister Katie Beveridge, said: “He would have been overjoyed at the support from fans.
"Chris was a loyal Blackpool supporter himself and he loved the role he had at the club.
"He loved to help disabled fans because he knew first hand how hard it could be, and he was also a huge supporter of Blackpool himself.”
Chris, one of eight children, was born with spina bifida but never let the condition slow him down.
In later years he would use an attachment to propel his wheelchair along so he could take part in numerous sponsored walks for good causes, such as Brian House hospice and Donna’s Dreamhouse.
Blackpool-born Chris’ house on Princeway in South Shore was like a shrine to his home town football club, and he had a treasury of programmes, memorabilia and cuttings from Gazette reports.
The funeral service was conducted by celebrant Fred Barnes, who spoke about about Chris’ life and his involvement with Blackpool FC.
Steve Rowland, Blackpool Supporters’ Liaison Officer, said: “Chris will be missed by many.
“He was a well-respected member of the Seasiders family and I’d like to pay him thanks for his work in the Liaison team, particularly on behalf of our disabled fans, who he did so much to support season after season.”