Blackpool defender says 'farewell' after three-and-a-half year stay at Bloomfield Road comes to an end
The 26-year-old spent three-and-a-half years with the Seasiders after signing from Sheffield Wednesday during the January transfer window.
The defender, who made his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, played 78 times for the Tangerines in all competitions, and scored his one and only goal in Blackpool's 6–1 win against Queens Park Rangers last season.
He played a part in the club's promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2020-21, making a cameo appearance in the final against Lincoln City at Wembley when replacing Jerry Yates, and then helped Neil Critchley's side secure second tier survival the following year having returned from a loan spell at Oxford United.
Taking to social media, he said: "Good luck to everyone at @blackpoolfc for the future, thoroughly enjoyed my time during the highs, and even the lows. Great set of lads to be involved with for 3 years that helped me a lot. Good luck and all the best."
Thorniley was one of four players not to be offered new terms, alongside Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore and Curtis Nelson.
Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart and Joe Strawn also left this summer after the club opted against exercising the options in their contracts.