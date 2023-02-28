Blackpool: Family is 'heartbroken' after their loving pet chihuahua is killed in vicious attack by 'unruly dogs' on Grange Park estate
A Blackpool father-of-two has shared a heartbreaking video as he said a final goodbye to his ‘adorable and loving’ chihuahua, who was savaged by an out-of-control dog on the Grange Park housing estate on Sunday night.
Coco was set upon by a ‘massive dog’, at a park opposite the family home – and the unprovoked attack was so severe the vet had to put her to sleep.
Lewis Cole had taken the five-year-old pet for her regular evening walk at around 10:30 on Sunday evening, when they encountered the man with ‘several dogs off the lead and all completely out of control’.
The devastated owner said her leg was ‘practically hanging off’, after having to prize tiny Coco out of the other dog’s mouth, on Boundary Park.
He took her to Myerscough Vets, in Preston – the first one that answered the phone as he sought urgent help.
Lewis said: “They said she was in severe pain and there’s not much chance for her. They would have to amputate the leg, and there wasn’t much chance that she would survive the operation, so they had to put her to sleep.”
Now the family are ‘heartbroken beyond words’ as they will never get to see Coco again. They’d had the chihuahua/yorkie cross since she was a puppy, and their eldest son has grown up with her always around.
When Lewis took to social media, he was shocked to find out from friends and neighbours that the man and his ‘unruly’ dogs had a reputation on the estate, adding: ‘Everyone I've spoken to knows of them and say the dog has attacked before’.
So Lewis has decided to share the upsetting video and photograph of the injury, as he wants to raise awareness and make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to another pet.
“Coco’s death can’t be in vain. We’ve got irresponsible owners with aggressive dogs on this estate and they get away with it time and time again. The dog warden said they would get back to me in ten days. That’s not good enough.” Something needs to change, and I want this to be her lasting legacy.”