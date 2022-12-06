Sam Watkins, originally from Blackpool and later from Fleetwood, had his first blackout in October 2018 which led to him crashing his van.

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but discharged home after clinicians failed to find any issues that might have caused the episode.

In January 2019, Sam suffered a second blackout. He was again rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was later discharged.

He was subsequently referred to a specialist neurology department at Royal Preston Hospital for investigation into epilepsy, but this was ruled out.

Sam suffered further blackouts in October and November 2019, and in May 2020. Again, he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was discharged on both occasions.

He underwent an investigatory procedure shortly afterwards but sadly, Sam died on June 2, 2020, while awaiting a follow-up appointment.

"On the day Sam died I’d been working a night shift and arrived home to find him on the floor,” said his heartbroken partner Holly Baxter. "I started CPR but when the paramedics arrived, they told me he was already gone.

"At that moment, my whole world came crashing down.”

Holly, 28, and Sam’s grieving family have appointed medical negligence experts as they continue to seek answers to what caused his death whilst supporting them through the inquest process.

The inquest into Sam’s death will take place at Preston Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, December 7 and is due to last two days.

“He was my soulmate and I really can’t imagine my life without him”

Holly, who works as a call handler for the ambulance service, said she and Sam enjoyed a happy seven years together as a couple prior to his death.

On the eve of the inquest into her boyfriend’s death, she paid tribute to her ‘soulmate’ Sam.

She said: “Sam was an amazing partner and loved by so many. He was caring and fully supportive of me through all our time together.

"He had a love of animals, nature and football as a keen Liverpool fan, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and doting on his niece. He also adored his dog Bailey.

"We had spent the last few years saving to buy our own house and were looking forward to our future together. I can’t believe it’s all been snatched away.

"More than two years have passed since losing him, but I feel like time has stood still. He was my soulmate and I really can’t imagine my life without him.

"While I know nothing will change what’s happened or bring Sam back, I hope the inquest, however tough it may be, will at least provide us with the answers we need to honour his memory.”

“Family deserve answers”

Ayse Ince, the medical negligence lawyer representing Sam’s loved ones said: “More than two years on, Sam’s death continues to have a profound effect on his family who understandably remain devastated.

"The grief of his loved ones is made all the worse as they still have a number of questions and concerns regarding the care provided to Sam following his blackouts and in the lead up to his death.

"While nothing can comfort them through their loss, we’re determined to support them and help establish the answers they deserve.