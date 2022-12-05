Memorial Christmas trees at funeral directors in Blackpool, Cleveleys and Lytham to remember lost loved ones who have died in 2022
Three funeral directors on the Fylde have erected memorial Christmas trees outside, so that people can leave a remembrance star for loved ones.
The trees are to commemorate loved ones who have passed away in the community in 2022.
Families supported by the funeral directors over the past year are invited to dedicate a personalised star to their loved ones, at the three branches – J&A Porter in Lytham, Layton Funeral Directors, and T.H Fenton in Cleveleys.
Paul Beckett, Business Leader at J&A Porter Funeral Directors, said: “We hope that our memorial Christmas trees offer comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year.
“People are welcome to come along to one of our branches and place a name on the Christmas tree, or we are more than happy to place a name on the memorial Christmas tree on behalf of those who have lost a loved one if they contact one of our branches.