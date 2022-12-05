The trees are to commemorate loved ones who have passed away in the community in 2022.

Families supported by the funeral directors over the past year are invited to dedicate a personalised star to their loved ones, at the three branches – J&A Porter in Lytham, Layton Funeral Directors, and T.H Fenton in Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Beckett, Business Leader at J&A Porter Funeral Directors, said: “We hope that our memorial Christmas trees offer comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year.