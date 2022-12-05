Blackpool FC fan ran 303km and raised £1,400 for men's mental health after losing his friend to suicide in 2019
A Cleveleys man completed a huge running challenge and raised £1,400 for men’s mental health, and even convinced some friends to join him for part of his walk.
Oliver Gooch, 32, ran a total of 303km during the Movember challenge,and on one day he was joined by 17 friends to visit the grave of Callum Fyall, who took his own life in 2019.
He set out on a mission to encourage men to talk about their mental health.
Callum had been ‘the life and soul of the party’, when he died, aged 27.
Oliver, who now lives in Brighton, said: ““He had lots of friends and a close family. He wasn’t someone you expected to be struggling to that extent. He was always telling jokes and stories. He was good looking and really fit and active. He had a lot going for him.”
Now the group of friends are more aware that someone may be struggling.
He added: “It’s really that typical thing of men not really speaking out and voicing it. Men struggle to talk about their feelings. Now we're all checking in with each other to make sure they are okay.”
He heard about the Move For Movember challenge.- which encourages people to do 60km for the 60 men we lose each hour, every hour, across the world, to suicide.
But the keen runner wanted to make it more challenging. He set a target of 60km a week, and a grand total of 270 kilometres – and smashed it!
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/bruin-financial-1665481793851 to donate.