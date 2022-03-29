Polish-born Marek Polkowski, 47, a security worker who has lived in Blackpool for nine years, was wracked with worry because his two older daughters were stuck in a shell-riddled apartment in the city.

Every day the two girls, students Sonia, 19, and Bogdana, 21, could hear gunfire and explosions and feared they would become casualties of the Russian Army invasion of their country, which was launched on Thursday, February 24.

But the sisters and their grandmother were able to catch a train on Sunday evening, taking them from Kyiv to Przemysl, a town in Poland close to the Ukrainian border.

Marek Polkowski from South Shore has two daughter currently living in Kyiv.

They are now in Wroclaw, in the far west of Poland.

Marek, who has worked as a doorman in Blackpool clubs and is a now a hotel security worker in the resort, has also praised the people of Blackpool for their support of Ukrainian relief projects.

He said: “I’ve had the good news that they have arrived safely in Poland.

Bogdana, Sonia and their grandmother on the train to Poland

"They arrived around 9pm on Sunday – UK time - and at the train station in Poland they were united with their mother Anna and their younger sister Julia, who escaped the war just before it started.

"I am so relieved I cannot say, I was worried all the time.

“Of course, being their father, I am still a little worried.

"The question to me is are they safe in Poland, as Putin and his team from the Kremlin openly on Russian TV speak about attacking NATO territories like the Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland?

Flashback to the days when Marek lived in Ukraine when the girls were young

"But at least they are out of Ukraine, my big worry.

"I would like to thank the residents of Blackpool and other towns in the UK for helping the Ukrainian people.

"Every parcel sent out of Blackpool is helping someone in Ukraine.”

Marek lived in Ukraine for 12 years before he and Anna separated and he eventually came to England.

He is hoping to obtain a temporary visa to bring the girls to visit him in Blackpool but he added: “They don’t want to live in England, they just want their life in Ukraine back, where they had plans for their future.”