Blackpool has been crowned the most popular staycation destination this autumn.

As autumn reaches its peak, the allure of a well-deserved escape to explore what this country has to offer can be hard to resist. But where in the UK is both the most favoured and budget-friendly for those seeking an autumn getaway?

To find out, credit card brand Aqua has conducted new research on the UK's most popular and budget-friendly autumn destinations. They analysed monthly search volume, hotel prices, and popularity on TikTok.

Blackpool has been crowned the most popular destination for a staycation in the UK, with 135,000 monthly searches for hotels in the area – the highest of all locations analysed. The seaside resort is also very popular on TikTok, with 980.8 million hashtag views on the platform meaning there are plenty of picturesque moments to capture this autumn, and it offers the second cheapest accommodation prices of all destinations analysed, with a one-night stay averaging £72.68.

Blackpool has been a much-loved summer holiday destination among Brits for years, and there’s plenty to keep visitors entertained throughout autumn and winter too. The town’s world-famous Illuminations display is back for another year, running from September through to 1st January, and for those looking to get a little festive, the town’s Christmas by the Sea will be open from 17th November.

In second place is Bournemouth, with around 90,500 monthly searches. Located on the south coast in Dorset, the seaside town has seven miles of sandy beach and is ideal for those wanting to enjoy a chilly dip in the sea or crisp hikes along the Jurassic Coast. One-night’s stay will cost on average £87.52, and Bournemouth also sees the second highest number of hashtag views on TikTok, at 868.3 million. The town’s Christmas Tree Wonderland is also back on 18th November, bringing with it an illuminated trail, an outdoor skate rink, plus an alpine market and bar.

North Yorkshire’s Scarborough has come in third place, with 49,500 monthly searches, as well as 686.4 million views on TikTok. Whether you’re after wintery beach walks, warm local pubs, or a culture-filled trip to a 3,000-year-old castle, there’s plenty on offer in Scarborough. The coastal town is also around an hour away from York, which has its annual St Nicholas’ Fair running from 16th November to 22nd December.

Just a half-hour drive up the road from Scarborough is Whitby, which has come in fourth place. The seaside town also sees an average of 49,500 monthly searches and has 587.7 million hashtag views on TikTok. Hotels in the town are a little pricier though, at around £110.36 per night. The perfect destination for those who love spooky season, visitors can get in the Halloween spirit by venturing on a ghost walk in search of Dracula or visiting the Illuminated Whitby Abbey.

