Lancashire Police appeal for information after £600,000 cannabis farm found in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore

Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore on Tuesday around 2.30pm.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 22:53 GMT
Detectives investigating the discovery iof a large cannabis farm thought to be worth around £600,000 has been discovered in a house in Blackpool.

Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore on Tuesday around 2.30pm.

Officers investigating the find said no one was home during the raid. An average mature cannabis plant is thought to be worh in the region of £1,000.

A Lancashire Police spokesman urged anyone with information or CCTV about people using the address to come forward.

She said: "Officers attended an address on St Bedes Avenue, Blackpool and found a large quantity of cannabis plants inside.

 "Anyone with information please call 101 quoting log 0778 of the 31st October 2023."

