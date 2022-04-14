The council came under fire last week after four pigeons were killed and their nests destroyed at Talbot Road in an effort to prevent their droppings gathering on the shutters at the building entrance.

At the time, a council spokesman said the culling, which was carried out by a private company on commission, was ‘unfortunate but necessary’.

Picture by Bruce Rollinson

However, following a meeting with South Shore-based Brambles Wildlife Rescue, the authority has now agreed to remove the birds humanely with the help of volunteers in future.

They also agreed to remove metal spikes which were installed at Talbot Road multistorey to prevent further nesting, and replace them with plastic ones which are less likely to injure the birds.

They said: “Blackpool council can confirm that they have been in communication with Brambles Wildlife Rescue in relation to this issue and the spikes at Talbot Road car park are being replaced with plastic spikes, as will any other spikes put in place going forward.

"The council appreciates the advice and support from Brambles Wildlife Rescue particularly over the last few years, especially in relation to the Stanley Park avian flu outbreak and look forward to continue to work successfully with them in the future.”

A spokesman for the wildlife rescue said: “(We) have met with the Council Director of Community and Environmental Services about the shooting of pigeons at the car park last week. We have received assurance it won't happen again, and all metal spikes are being replaced with plastic ones in the next week. The property services manager is going to be in touch with us to make sure they contact us for help and advice in future.

“Thank you Blackpool Council for a common sense way forward.”

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 makes it illegal to: