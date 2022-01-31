Cordon at Stanley Park lake is lifted at last as swans fight back against deadly bird flu

The virus wiped out almost 40 per cent of the park's swan population since early November 2021, as 25 of the 68-strong flock are believed to have died from the disease, along with two Canada geese.

A further three swans, all showing symptoms of bird flu, were killed by foxes, bringing the total death count to 30.

However, there has not been another bird flu death reported for 'some weeks now', a Blackpool Council spokesman said.

Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

Reopening the lake on Thursday, they said: "We are devastated to have lost so many swans and geese but thanks to everyone’s efforts we have managed to stop the virus continuing to spread.

"We would like to say a big thank you to visitors to the park who respected the cordon, Brambles Wildlife Rescue for feeding the birds, assisting our team and everyone who donated feed to them, and our Environmental and Parks team at Enveco who really have gone above and beyond the last few months."

In early January, Blackpool Council announced its plans to reopen the lake, as no bird deaths had been reported since December 20.

However, they were forced to postpone their plans on January 14 following reports a sick swan had been sighted.

Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

READ: Stanley Park lake will not be reopened after swan found showing symptoms of bird fluBut Columbo the swan - who in September last year underwent emergency surgery to remove an infected left eye - made a full recovery, allowing the cordon to be lifted.

Park visitors continue to be advised to steer clear of the birds, however, as cases of avian flu continue to be reported nationwide, and can easily be spread on clothing and footwear.

The council spokesman added: "As we remove the cordon please continue to follow the signage that advises against hand-feeding of wildfowl. Cases of avian flu continue to be detected across the country so please still be cautious."