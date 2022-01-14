Stanley Park lake will not be reopened after swan found showing symptoms of bird flu

The council had hoped to reopen the park soon, as no bird deaths had been reported since December 20 2021.

READ: Cordon at Stanley Park lake to be lifted soon as swans fight back against deadly bird fluHowever, reports of a sick swan sighted in the 260-acre park today means the cordon, which has been in place since November following a confirmed outbreak of bird flu, must remain in place.

So far, 25 Stanley Park swans and two geese have died from suspected bird flu. A further three swans, all believed to be showing symptoms of the deadly disease, have been killed by foxes, taking the total death count to 30.

The number of swans in Stanley Park has fallen by 40%

The total number of swans in the park has fallen by more than 40 percent - plummeting from 68 to 40 in less than three months.

