They have put together a free, action-packed programme of events over the course of more than entire week.

What is Blackpool Carnival?

That very first version of Blackpool Carnival was a major spectacle held in 1923.

Blackpool Carnival returns in July this summer

It was revived by volunteers in 2017 to create a free event for local people and the community, backed by a Lottery grant of £10,000.

Organisers want to the carnival to be a showcase of all the positive aspects of the town, from the various talents of local people to the good work done by a range of groups to help others in the community.

It returned last year after missing two years because of the Covid lockdowns.

Now it is back, bigger than ever.

When is it taking place?

Blackpool Carnival takes place from Saturday July 1 until Sunday July. 9, with the activities based along the promenade.

What will be going on?

The Carnival will get under way on Saturday July 1 with various Coronation-themed events during the following week, culminating in the Grand Carnival Procession on Sunday July 9, featuring classic cars, dancers and bands.

This parade sets off from The Solaris Centre at noon, travels along the promenade up to and dispersing at Manchester Square.

There will be live music from local singers and bands, dancing and a host of other activities, with organisers putting the finishing touches to the spectacular programme.

What they say

Geoff Moore, chairman of Blackpool Carnival Community Interest Company, which is organising the event, said: “This is what the Blackpool Carnival is all about, showcasing all of those various types of talent together and helping to change the existing perception of Blackpool.

"We will show that the reality is one of everybody working together, helping, sharing and caring for each other so that visitors will feel the buzz about the place, feel that multi-cultural community togetherness and what wonderful, friendly people.

