All aboard as Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition returns to resort for first time in four years

A dazzling celebration of model trams and track layouts is being staged in Blackpool this weekend.

By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST- 2 min read
Blackpool Model Railway Exhibition returns this weekend
Blackpool Model Railway Exhibition returns this weekend

The Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition will include 25 layouts, depicting scenes not only from the town but tram systems from across the UK and the rest of the world.

The big event, organised by Burnley-based Corporation Model Trams, supported by the Tramway and Light Railway Society, takes place at the Solaris Centre, on New South Promenade, on Saturday April 29 (10am-5pm) and Sunday April 30 (10am-4pm).

It will include demonstrations, trade stands offering model trams, track kits and other items, and there will also be interactive displays allowing members of the pubic to get involved.

Blackpool's Solaris Centre
Blackpool's Solaris Centre
John Whitehouse, who runs mail order company Corporation Model Trams, said: “If you’re going to stage a model tramway event, it has to be held in Blackpool.

"To many people, Blackpool is the home of trams in this country and the town is very important to people to people who have an interest in them.”

“It is the perfect venue, especially with it being close to the tramway itself and in a very accessible spot close to other tourist attractions.

"To make things even better, it coincides with a weekend when there will be heritage tram tours running along the seafront, so it couldn’t really be better.”

Previously held at the Blackpool Transport depot from 2016 to 2019, it had to be put on hold when the Covid lockdowns brought the curtain down on the event.

This weekend’s spectacle will be the first to be held in four years and John is hoping that the Solaris Centre will be home to the event each year from now on.

John, 45, said his own interest in trams was sparked when he visited Blackpool as a youngster with his mother, grandmother and the family dog – and took a tram ride to Fleetwood.

He added: “People can enjoy the model tram layouts and then cross the road and enjoy the real thing, so it really is the perfect place for our exhibition to be held.”

Entry to the event will cost £6 for adults and £4 for children.

