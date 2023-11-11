Blackpool Care Home creates touching display of poppies made from recycled bottles
MHA Pennystone Court at North Shore has crafted the display ahead of Remembrance Day as a tribute to those who lost their lives during service.
The display is in the back garden of the home in Handsworth Road and is visible from both floors.
More than 100 bottles have been used to create the display, with the home starting the collecting process in September.
The poppies are made from recycled plastic bottles and have been cut into a shape of poppy, painted red and glued to a stick into the ground.
There is also a large poppy which has been made from plastic coated cardboard boxes.
Jaide Foster-Howarth, activity coordinator at Pennystone Court, said: “We asked family members and our staff for empty plastic bottles and their donations have enabled us to create this great display.
“There has been a very positive reaction from residents and family members of the residents.
“It took us three weeks to complete the display and it's been well worth it.
“The residents have really enjoyed getting stuck in and are very impressed with the finished result.
“The residents will be watching the service on Sunday and afterwards we will head outside for a moment of reflection.”
Pennystone Court is part of the MHA group and offers 36 places for dementia and residential care. It won the Best Dementia Care Home in the UKawards at the National Dementia Care Awards 2022 as well as being named a Top 20 Care Home Northwest England award for the fifth year in a row.