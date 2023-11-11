How the people of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have commemorated Remembrance Weekend

People from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre honour Remembrance Weekend in the build up to the historic event.

Ahead of Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12), the Gazette asked its readers whether they had created anything special to commemorate the occasion.

As well as the many comments we received from those who had, other people have also shared pictures of them honouring the Rememberance Weekend in different ways.

Take a look at the variety of ways people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have shown their respects below.

Remembrance commemorations A selection of images submitted by readers

Remembrance commemorations Created by Friends of Solaris Park

Remembrance commemorations Bev Amor said: "This what my husband does every year x"

Rememberance commemorations The same garden at night

Remembrance commemorations Poppy cupcakes by a reader