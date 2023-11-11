News you can trust since 1873
How the people of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have commemorated Remembrance Weekend

People from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre honour Remembrance Weekend in the build up to the historic event.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT

Ahead of Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12), the Gazette asked its readers whether they had created anything special to commemorate the occasion.

As well as the many comments we received from those who had, other people have also shared pictures of them honouring the Rememberance Weekend in different ways.

Take a look at the variety of ways people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have shown their respects below.

A selection of images submitted by readers

1. Remembrance commemorations

A selection of images submitted by readers Photo: submit

Created by Friends of Solaris Park

2. Remembrance commemorations

Created by Friends of Solaris Park Photo: submit

Bev Amor said: "This what my husband does every year x"

3. Remembrance commemorations

Bev Amor said: "This what my husband does every year x" Photo: submit

The same garden at night

4. Rememberance commemorations

The same garden at night Photo: submit

A reader's garden fence

5. Remembrance commemorations

A reader's garden fence Photo: submit

Poppy cupcakes by a reader

6. Remembrance commemorations

Poppy cupcakes by a reader Photo: submit

