How the people of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have commemorated Remembrance Weekend
People from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre honour Remembrance Weekend in the build up to the historic event.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Ahead of Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12), the Gazette asked its readers whether they had created anything special to commemorate the occasion.
As well as the many comments we received from those who had, other people have also shared pictures of them honouring the Rememberance Weekend in different ways.
Take a look at the variety of ways people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have shown their respects below.
