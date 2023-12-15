Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness has opened up about how hard she finds present shopping this time of year.

Former model turned TV personality Christine McGuinness has opened up about how stressful she finds Christmas shopping. In fact, the mum of three finds it so stressful she swears "everyone's going to have to get a gift card!" this year.

In a video posted to her Instagram story yesterday afternoon (December 14), Christine told her 721,000 followers: "I had every intention of doing my Christmas shopping today, I've cancelled my apointments and everything, I've cleared my diary, thinking 'no, I need to get it done, like it's Chirstmas in a minute' and I'm still sat in the house. I just don't want to go, the thought of going into shops now - I can't, I don't want to and I can't. I really just don't like it at all, I'm not one of those girls that likes shopping, I don't get it."

She then leans closer into the camera to show off her makeup and adds: "Look I've even done my eyebrows nice, I've put a bit of blusher on, done my lip liner - I'm not leaving this house today am I? I don't want to. So everyone's going to have to get a gift card!"

Laughing, Christine then realises: "I still have to go the shop to get a giftcard, oh I just don't like it! Why do people enjoy doing this? I hate it, I really hate it. My kids are almost sorted and that's the main thing so anyway I'm going to go and make a cup of tea!"

Christine shares 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old Felicity with ex-husband Paddy Mcguiness. The couple announced their separation in July 2022 but they still share the family home in Cheshire.