Blackpool's Nicola Thorp has an emotional last day on TalkTV as she goes on maternity leave
Blackpool star Nicola Thorp has said goodbye to TV for now as she heads off on maternity leave.
35-year-old Nicola Thorp, a presenter for the breakfast how Talk Today, has bid an emotional farewell to TalkTV as she begins her maternity leave to prepare for the birth of her first child.
On the show this morning (Friday, December 15), Blackpool local Nicola was surprised with flowers and a babygrow with a Talk Today logo, and praised her colleagues and the channel for their support.
Nicola, who has presented the breakfast show since its launch in October, said: “I do want to say a huge thank you to everybody in the team, who has been so supportive of an emotional, hungry, thirsty pregnant woman and you’ve been so helpful. You’ve really made me feel like having a baby does not affect your career and it shouldn’t affect your prospects in this industry.
The former Arnold School pupil added: “I’m so emotional. I’m going to have a baby. See you in the new year with a little one.”
Co-host Jeremy Kyle - whose wife is due to give birth to his sixth child this month - also paid tribute to his pregnant colleague, saying, “On a serious note, thank you for everything over the last few weeks but more than anything… I’m not very good as a man saying this, but it is the most amazing thing in the goddamn world. It’s as hard as crap... but just live every moment because it’s amazing.”
Nicola, who hails from North Shore but now lives in London, announed she was expecting a baby with fiancé Nikesh Patel back in September.
The Coronation Street star turned presenter will return to Talk Today in 2024, with Rosie Wright joining Jeremy Kyle in the mornings from 2 January.
