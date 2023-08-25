Blackpool-based comedian Karl Porter has caused a social media sensation after his hilarious slow-motion impression of a footballer celebrating a goal went viral.

Karl, 30, was at a comedy gig in London when the routine went down so well with the audience he asked for a copy of the video and put it on Instagram.

In just a handful of days his performance has been seen a staggering 37 million people, with thousands of comments posted.

Karl works for the operations team at the Winter Gardens, setting up rooms for conferences – but he would dearly love to be actually performing at the famous venue.

Karl Porter's comedy routine has now been seen by millions

And he hopes the incredible impact his footy routine has made can act as a springboard to a full-time career as a comedian.

The funnyman, who originally hails from Manchester but has lived in Blackpool for just over 18 months, said: “The reaction has been a bit overwhelming but it is also nie to get that reaction.

"I’ve been perfecting that routine for the last six months.

"My comedy is very physical and I’ve been adding bits each time I do it.

"I knew it was getting a good reaction but the London show was a bit special and it sort of went from there.”

Comments from viewers attest that the routine is “spot-on” and it’s the recognition of how accurate it is that makes people laugh.

Karl starts off running in slow motion and then he jumps – without even slightly speeding up - to head the imaginary ball into the net.

The audience, already giggling, begin to laugh out load as they spot the look of delight – seen on every goal scorer’s face – slowly spreading as he wheels away, still at the same immaculately maintained slow pace.

This is not Karl’s only routine, of course – another winner is his hilarious impression of a Spanish football commentator when a goal has been scored.

"I’ve observed a lot of football-related things!” Karl agrees – including five years previously working as a binman at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium.

Karl has performed in Blackpool only once, at the intimate Dirty Blondes venue on Back Church Street.