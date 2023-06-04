Blackpool band Alright book a spot on Derbyshire's Y Not festival
The band, formed during the Covid lockdown, will be joining the likes of Paul Weller, Kasabian and Royal Blood at the Y NOT Festival, being staged at the village of Pikehall in the Derbyshire dales on July 28-30.
The festival first took place in 2005, at a disused quarry site as a party for around 120 people organised by Ralph Broadbent.
Since then the festival has grown and become better known with more many more bands and bigger names appearing each year – including the Manic Street Preachers in 2018.
Alright had been hoping to be selected for Glastonbury this year, but despite missing out on that gig, they are delighted to playing Y NOT.
As well as celebrating that news, the band also have a new single out, Dress Code, which will be released on Sunday June 11.
The band perform their own songs and have grown a loyal following on the Fylde coast and beyond.
Lead singer Joe Darnell 26, of South Shore, said: “We’re really buzzing about being on the bill at Y NOT, it’s become a major festival and this is probably our biggest gig yet.
"I normally spend my time going to watch festivals, so to be actually appearing in one is brilliant – this is our first festival gig.”
Aside from Joe, the band features Joe Platt (lead guitar) Matt Bunnage (acoustic guitar), Brad Mills on bass and Liam Smith on drums.